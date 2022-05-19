Telangana Govt expedites process to fill 9,168 Group-IV posts

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:54 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: The State government expedited the process for issuing notification to fill 9,168 posts under Group-IV cadre. The officials concerned were instructed to submit all the relevant information including roster point details to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) by May 29.

Accordingly, the officials will submit complete information pertaining to vacancies to the TSPSC including the sanctioned strength of all junior assistant and equivalent posts and notify them for direct recruitment. Promotional vacancies in Senior Assistant and Superintendent cadres also will be filled.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who reviewed the position of vacancies at BRKR Bhavan here on Thursday, instructed all the heads of departments (HoDs) to pay personal attention and reduce timelines to complete the process, based on which the Finance department will issue necessary government orders enabling the TSPSC to commence the recruitment process.

The State government brought the Presidential Order 2018 with an objective to not only protect the rights of people of the State, but also reform the functioning of the government. As per the order, 95 percent of posts are reserved for locals. Accordingly, the State government recently initiated the process of job notifications by issuing notification for filling up 503 posts under Group I. While the process for the Police recruitment has been started, clearance has also been given to the Education department and a notification for TET has been issued.

TSPSC chairman G Janardhan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary for Housing Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for Animal Husbandry Adhar Sinha, ACB director general Anjani Kumar, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, TSPSC secretary Anita Rajendra and other officials participated in the meeting.