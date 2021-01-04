TSPSC OTR draws good response; 24,82,888 job aspirants register details

With 3,02,618 candidates, Karimnagar has highest number of registrations among erstwhile 10 districts in the State

Hyderabad: A staggering 24,82,888 government job aspirants have registered their details in the One-Time Registration (OTR) of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Among the total applicants so far, 14,82,887 are males and 10,00,001 females.

Candidates from various education backgrounds, including intermediate, UG degrees like BSc, BCom, BA, professional UG courses – electrical and communication engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, information technology, BPharmacy etc, and postgraduate degree holders have enrolled themselves with the Commission so far.

With 3,02,618 candidates, Karimnagar has highest number of registrations among erstwhile 10 districts in the State. It was followed by 2,89,273 candidates from Warangal and 2,82,202 enrollments from Nalgonda. The number of applicants from Hyderabad stood at 2,26,793.

With an aim of making the application submission process hassle-free, the Commission introduced the OTR, a web-based system for candidates who wish to take the recruitment exams for government jobs. Ever since its launch in 2015, the OTR enrollments have been on an upwardly trend with each notification. So far, the TSPSC has issued 108 direct recruitment notifications and 41 notifications related to departmental examinations, Career Advancement Scheme, Rashtriya Indian Military College, and Half-Yearly Examination.

According to the Commission authorities, OTR enrollments would further go up as new job notifications were expected soon.

