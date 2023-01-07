Telangana govt finalizes tenders for multi specialty hospitals in GHMC limits

After the tenders were finalized, the Roads and Buildings department issued Letter of Agreements to the three companies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:33 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: The State government’s efforts to construct Telangana Institutes of Medical Science (Super specialty hospitals) at LB Nagar, Sanathnagar and Alwal gained momentum with the contracts for executing the works being awarded to three firms.

The contract to construct the LB Nagar, TIMS was bagged by Larsen and Toubro Limited with the contract value pegged at Rs.668 crore.

The contract for TIMS Sanathnagar was secured by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited at a contract value of Rs.667 crore. The TIMS, Alwal contract, valued at Rs.669 crore, was won by DEC Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited.

