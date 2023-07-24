Telangana Govt implements ‘Island System’ to enhance power stability in Hyderabad

Telangana government in order to further enhance power stability in Hyderabad has implemented an 'Island System' to overcome power supply gaps during grid failures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad emerging as a major hub for the Information Technology sector and multiple industries in the country, the State government in order to further enhance power stability in the city has implemented an ‘Island System’ to overcome power supply gaps during grid failures. Modern ‘Ring Main Systems’ were also installed at 400 KV, 220 KV, and 132 KV levels to prevent power interruptions in the Greater Hyderabad jurisdiction.

According to Energy Department officials, the State government took decisive steps to strengthen the power supply and distribution systems to meet the increased production capacity. The number of 400 KV, 220 KV and 132 KV power transformers has been increased, and the length of high-tension lines was also significantly extended, the officials said, adding that the power supply system capacity had reached 39,345 megavolt-amperes (MVA).

Mass expansions were carried out in 33 KV and 11 KV substations, along with low-tension power distribution lines, the officials added. Telangana earned recognition as the State with the best power supply system in the country by establishing the State Load Dispatch Centre using modern technology, ensuring continuous quality power supply to all sectors. This system successfully met the peak power demand, which reached 15,497 MW in March 2023, the officials said.

The progress made by the power sector over the last 9 years stands as a testimony to the vision and effective governance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. During these 9 years, the Telangana government has invested Rs.97,321 crore to expand and strengthen the power generation, supply, and distribution systems.

As a result, the power generation capacity has impressively increased from 7,778 MW to 18,567 MW. An additional 10,789 MW of power generation capacity has been added, with increased production capacity in thermal and solar power generation. During the last 9 years, 8.46 lakh additional agricultural electricity connections were established, raising the total number of connections from 19.03 lakh in 2014 to 27.49 lakh.

Furthermore, an additional 67 lakh electricity supply connections have been provided to all sectors, bringing the total number of electricity connections in the State to 1.78 crore.