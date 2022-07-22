Ads
Telangana govt issues orders for recruiting another 2,440 vacancies

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Fri - 22 July 22
File Photo: Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: It’s raining more jobs for unemployed youth and government job aspirants with the State government on Friday releasing orders for recruiting another 2,440 vacancies in the Education and State Archives departments.

Of the total, 1,523 vacancies are in the Commissionerate of Intermediate, 544 in Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, 359 in Commissionerate of Technical Education, eight in Directorate of State Archives and Research Institute and six in Directorate of State Archives and District Gazetteers.

To this effect, the Finance department issued orders here on Friday according permission to the Telangana State Public Service Commission to notify the said vacancies and conduct recruitments expeditiously.

With this new order for recruitment to 2,440 vacancies, so far, a total of 49,428 vacancies have been permitted for direct recruitment by the State government.

