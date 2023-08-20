Telangana Govt launches 33 fully-equipped neonatal ambulances

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: To ensure timely availability of emergency healthcare facilities to preterm babies in government hospitals, the Telangana government on Sunday launched 33 fully-equipped neonatal ambulances that will be available in all the districts.

This is for the first time in the country that such a facility to transport preterm babies needing emergency health care, have been launched in all the districts of State.

The neonatal ambulances, which will be operated and maintained by the Telangana government with an annual expenditure of Rs 8.07 crore, will go a long way in ensuring emergency high-end healthcare facilities including life-saving ventilators and superspecialty services, are accessible to preterm babies from remote locations.

The neonatal ambulances are equipped with modern medical infrastructure including transport incubators, neonatal transport ventilators, emergency medical oxygen supply facilities, humidification systems, pulse oximeters, syringe pumps with long lasting battery backup, suction operators etc, which will be operated by trained paediatric emergency care givers.

“Neonatal ambulances will plug the gaps in extending high-end intensive emergency medical care to infants. The ambulances will provide intensive life saving facilities to preterm babies even before they reach a specialty government hospital, which will go a long way in saving precious lives,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao, who inaugurated the neonatal ambulances on Sunday, said.

The Health Minister said the State government is pulling out all stops to ensure high-end medical facilities are available for the poor in Telangana.

“We are establishing infertility centres at Petlaburj Maternity Hospital and Gandhi Hospital. A state-of-the-art organ transplant centre is also being established at Gandhi Hospital. For the first time, we have retrieved a donor liver and have transported to OGH for transplantation. Recently, Gandhi Hospital received ISO certification for Quality Management, Health and Safety Management,” Harish Rao added.