Telangana Govt to release 85.60 crore fishlings, 25.99 crore shrimp into water bodies from August 26

This year, fishlings worth Rs 84.13 crore will be introduced into 26,357 water bodies. Additionally, shrimp seedlings valued at Rs 25.99 crore will be introduced into 300 major water bodies for cultivation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:54 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav held a meeting with officials in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: With the monsoon picking pace, the State government is gearing up to release a staggering 85.60 crore fishlings into 26,357 water bodies and 25.99 crore shrimp into 300 water bodies for cultivation from August 26.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav held a meeting with officials here on Saturday to review the arrangements being planned for the programme. He said the programme would be formally commenced at Ibrahimpatnam tank at Rangareddy involving different elected public representatives and would be simultaneously launched in all the constituencies across the State.

This year, under this scheme, which is expected to speed up the Blue Revolution being spearheaded by the State, fishlings worth Rs 84.13 crore will be introduced into 26,357 water bodies, including reservoirs, tanks, and other aquatic habitats. Additionally, shrimp seedlings valued at Rs 25.99 crore will be introduced into 300 major water bodies for cultivation.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, to ensure the welfare and development of the fishermen community, launched the scheme in 2017. In the first year, 27.86 crore fishlings were released in 3,939 water bodies, the Minister said.

During formation of the State, the total fish production was 1.98 lakh tonnes and with the effective implementation of welfare measures and release of fishlings annually, the fish production increased to 4.24 lakh tones.