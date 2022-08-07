Telangana govt launches ‘Nethanna Ku Bima’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Handloom and powerloom workers in Telangana came under a Rs five lakh insurance coverage on Sunday when the State government launched the ‘Nethanna Ku Bima,’ a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country.

Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao, launching the scheme on National Handloom Day at a virtual function here, appealed to the Central government to withdraw GST on handlooms as it had an adverse impact on handloom sector in general and weavers in particular.

“The Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had launched Swadeshi Movement to promote handlooms. Unfortunately, after 75 years of Independence, the BJP government is the first government to levy GST on handlooms,” he said, adding that the decision to levy GST on handlooms sector should be withdrawn in the best interest of weavers across the country.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to implement Nethanna Ku Bima that is on par with Rythu Bima to instil confidence among the weavers, the Minister said. The insurance coverage scheme, which was being implemented in association with LIC, would benefit 80,000 handloom and powerloom weavers in the State, he pointed out.

In case of natural or accidental death of a weaver, Rs. 5 lakh would be deposited into the nominees’ account within 10 days, he said.

Commemorating UNESCO’s world heritage site recognition to Ramappa Temple, the Minister said Rammappa sarees would be launched in the market soon. The department has come up with Ramappa sarees whose design depict the beautiful sculptures of the temple.

The Telangana government, Rama Rao said, has been supporting weavers and the sector through various initiatives and schemes. The research and development wing of the department had revived the near extinct Telia Rumal, Armoor silk sarees, Siddipet Gollabhama sarees and HIMRU sarees and presented them before the present generation, he said.

The State government, to provide financial assistance, launched several flagship programmes like ‘Chenetha Mithra’ ( Input subsidy linked wage compensation scheme), ‘Nethannaku Cheyutha’ (Telangana Handlooms weavers Thrift fund saving and security scheme), ‘Pavala Vaddi’ scheme, 20 per cent subsidy on yarn and marketing support, he explained.

Impressed by Telangana’s schemes, special teams from Odisha, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh had visited the State on study tours and studied the implementation of various schemes, the Minister said.

To motivate the weavers, the State government constituted the Konda Laxman Bapuji Award in 2018. Apart from a certificate and felicitation, weavers are presented cash award which has been increased to Rs.25,000 from Rs.10,000 since last year. This year, 28 weavers were presented with the award. Since the inception of the award, 131 weavers have been felicitated by the State government, he added.

MLC L Ramana thanked the Chief Minister for launching yet another innovative and welfare scheme for weavers in the State.

In the past, obtaining insurance coverage used to be a challenge for weavers due to financial limitations but the Telangana government launched the Nethanna Ku Bima scheme to provide financial assistance to weavers’ families in the event of the death of the breadwinner, he said, adding: “No other State government can boast of such a scheme for weavers. This proves Telangana’s commitment towards handlooms sector and weavers welfare.”

As part of the National Handlooms Day, a special expo cum sale is being held at People’s Plaza where over 100 stalls from different States have been set up at the expo.