Telangana govt promotes 11 IPS officers to Junior Administrative Grade

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Hyderabad: The State government has promoted 11 IPS officers to the Junior Administrative Grade with effect from January 1, 2022. Following promotion, the officers were retained in their same posts, according to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The 11 IPS officers, who got promotions, were Viswajit Kampati, Vishnu Warrier, Chetna Mylabhutala, L Subbarayudu, K Narayan Reddy, DV Srinivasa Rao, T Srinivasa Rao, T Annapurna, PV Padmaja, G Janaki Sharmila and Janaki Darvath. These IPS officers were promoted based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).