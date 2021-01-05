TS govt issues orders to expedite promotion process of employees

Chief Secretary issued orders to officials to immediately initiate the process and complete it by January 31, as per recent directions of CM KCR

Hyderabad: The State government has expedited the process of carrying out promotions to all categories of posts in all departments at all levels. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday night issued orders to the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, other Heads of Departments (HoDs) and the District Collectors to immediately initiate the process and complete it by January 31, as per recent directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In the orders, the heads of all the departments were instructed to take up promotions in all aspects duly completing the departmental promotion committees (DPCs) procedures by January 31 and submit category-wise status report to the Chief Secretary in this regard. Proposals pertaining to promotions of third level gazetted officers and above ranks, should be

submitted by the Secretaries concerned duly compiling information from their HoD offices to General Administration Department (Services) for convening of DPC by January 11.

Similarly, all Secretariat promotions also should be processed by GAD and DPCs should be

completed by January 24 to issue necessary promotion orders before January 31.

The Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, HoDs and the

Collectors, have been asked to submit the progress report on every Tuesday by 5 pm duly compiling from their subordinate offices to GAD. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will conduct a meeting with the HoDs concerned on January 6, 12 ,20 and 27 at 11 am, to review the progress.

