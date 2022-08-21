Hyderabad: CS Somesh Kumar inspects Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu valedictory arrangements

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:08 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Chief Secretary visited LB Stadium and inspected the arrangements being made for the valedictory function of Swathanthra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu to be held on Monday.

Hyderabad: The Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday visited LB Stadium and inspected the arrangements being made for the valedictory function of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu that will be held on Monday. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be addressing the gathering at the concluding day programme.

Somesh Kumar said elaborate security and parking arrangements have been made at the venue for the programme. He added that an audio-visual presentation of all the activities taken up in the last fortnight will be presented on the occasion. The event will be a grand spectacle of pomp and show with a performance by renowned singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan and other artists.

DGP Mahender Reddy, Additional DG Jitender, GAD Secretary Seshadri, Secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and others accompanied the Chief Secretary during his visit to LB Stadium.