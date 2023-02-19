Telangana Govt provides Rs 2,626 crore financial assistance to weaker sections under ESS

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, which has been taking steps to make weaker sections self-reliant through its various schemes, has spent about Rs 2626.04 crore for the upliftment of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections financially under the Economic Support Schemes (ESS) from 2014-15 to 2022-23 (till January 2023).

According to the Socio-Economic Survey report released recently by the State government, under the ESS as many as 1,62,444 SC beneficiaries were provided with different assets under Industries, Services, Business and Transport Sector with a total subsidy of Rs 2,029.78 crore from 2014-15 to January 2023. The State government has allocated Rs 100 crore under ESS for the 2023-24 fiscal.

Apart from this, the Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Corporation Limited was conducting a skill development programme for SC youth. During the last nine years, Rs 104.62 crore were spent on imparting training to about 17,240 candidates. Most of the candidates got placements in reputed companies such as Dell, CISCO, Deloitte, TCS, L&T and many corporate hospitals.

In 2022-23, over 20,888 ST beneficiaries were covered under the livelihoods sector through ESS, CM’s Girivikasam, Rural Transportation, Tribal artist, MSMEs, ST skill training and other schemes, with an investment of Rs 135.87 crore. The State government has allocated Rs 323.45 crore under ESS and Rs 50. crore under the CM ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation Scheme for the 2023-24 fiscal.

Similarly, under BC Corporation, Most Backward Classes and 11 BC Federations, including Free Electricity of Washer men & Nayee Brahmin, a total of 1,75,647 beneficiaries were provided with a subsidy of Rs 460.39 crore from 2014-15 to January 2023.

Total Amount Spent on ESS: Rs 2626.04 crore

SC Beneficiaries: 1,62,444

Amount Spent: Rs 2,029.78 crore

Amount Allocated(2023-24): Rs 100 crore

ST Beneficiaries: 20,888

Amount Spent: Rs 135.87 crore

Amount Allocated(2023-24): Rs 323.45 crore

BC Beneficiaries: 1,75,647

Subsidy released: Rs. 460.39 crore