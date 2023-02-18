Telangana saves Rs 533 crore on power

Hyderabad: The Distributed Generation Model adopted by the Telangana government for adding solar capacity has helped save Rs 533 crore at the Extra High Tension (EHT) level in the transmission network.

Apart from this, the government saved about 122 MU energy and Rs 49 crore in the public exchequer by taking up energy generation at the point of consumption. As the renewable energy generation at the point of consumption (distributed generation) reduces consumer’s electricity expenditure and eliminates the cost, complexity and inefficiency associated with power transmission and distribution, the Telangana government has been adopting the Distributed Generation Model which has proven to be effective in cutting down costs, Energy Department officials said.

The government has been giving a big push to renewable energy and taking measures to double it in the next five years. According to the Socio Economic Survey released in the Assembly, in 2021-22, Telangana produced 7,439.12 MW of renewable energy —41.17 per cent of the total installed capacity of electricity in the State. In comparison, the installed capacity of renewable energy in the State in 2020-21 was 3,806 MW — 22.10 per cent of the total installed capacity. Thus, between 2020-21 and 2021-22, the installed capacity of renewable energy in Telangana grew by 1.95 times.

The report further stated that the total installed capacity of renewable energy in the country in 2021-22 was 1,56,607 MW. Thus, Telangana accounted for 4.8 per cent of the total installed capacity of renewable energy in the country. While the share of renewable energy sources in the total installed capacity was lower for Telangana than the other Southern States, it was higher than India’s value of 39.2 per cent.

Telangana has vast solar potential with an average solar insolation of nearly 5.5 kWh/m2 for more than 300 sunshine days. The Telangana solar power policy was introduced in 2015 with the objective of harnessing the vast solar power potential of the State and the policy’s success was evident from a rise in the installed capacity of solar power from 74 MW in 2014-15 to 4,432 MW in 2021-22, an increase of 59 times.

There has been a rapid increase in power consumption in the last eight years in the State, following which the government has started to focus on both thermal and renewable energy sources from 2019-20 to 2020-21. The per capita consumption of electricity in Telangana in 2014-15 was 1,356 kWh( kilowatt of power for one hour). By 2021-22, it grew by 1.57 times to 2,126 kWh. Between 2020-21 and 2021-22, it grew by 0.94 times.

Telangana has the second-lowest transmission loss among all South Indian States and the fourth-lowest in the country. The electricity transmission and distribution loss of the State in 2019-20 was 15.28 per cent compared to the all-India value of 20.46 per cent.

Info:

State Installed Capacity of RE (MW): 7,439.12

Total Installed Capacity (MW): 18,069.04

Share of RE: 41.17%

Telangana RE Contribution: 4.8%

Solar Power: 4,432 MW

Wind Power: 128 MW

Hydel Power: 2,441 MW

Per capita consumption: 2,126 kWh

Total Electrical Connections: 174.03 lakh

Domestic Connections: 125.56 lakh

Agricultural Connections: 26.96 lakh

Industrial Connections: 21.51 lakh