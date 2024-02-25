Telangana Govt releases Rs 80 crore for LPG cylinder scheme

The amount has been allocated for implementation of LPG subsidy under Maha Lakshmi scheme
Hyderabad: For the scheme to supply LPG cylinders at Rs.500 to be launched this week, the State government released Rs.80 crore on Saturday.
The Civil Supplies department has been directed to make necessary arrangements. In the orders issued, Principal Secretary for Civil Supplies DS Chauhan accorded administrative sanction for release of Rs.80 crore as additional funds to the Civil Supplies Commissioner from the budgetary provisions for the year 2023-24.
The amount has been allocated for implementation of LPG subsidy under Maha Lakshmi scheme.