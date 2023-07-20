Telangana govt sanctions 33 posts under DPH

Telangana government sanctioned 33 posts under Director of Public Health, including five District Medical and Health Officers for Hyderabad district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday sanctioned 33 posts under Director of Public Health (DPH). Out of the 33 posts that were sanctioned, five are of District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs), for Hyderabad district and the rest to various cadre at DPH office.

Till now, there is only one single post of DM&HO in Hyderabad to cater to a population of nearly 1 crore and the State government in May had decided to create one post for each of the six zones in Hyderabad. With the sanctioning of five posts of DM&HOs, the total number of posts of DM&HOs has increased to 38.

“With the creation of the new DM&HO posts, the healthcare in Hyderabad will be easily and efficiently accessible to general public,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao, said.

Notified posts:

Additional Director (Admin)- 3

Assistant Director (Admin-Stage Cadre) – 3

Administrative Officer (State Cadre)-4

Office Superintendent- 6

Senior Assistant – 12

DMHOs – 5