Telangana govt sanctions Rs 2 cr for Peddagattu Jathara

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the biennial Peddagattu Jathara of Sri Linamanthula Swamy at Durajpally village in Suryapet district.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao approved the proposal following a request from the Suryapet District Collector who sought Rs 2.48 crore for the event. The festivities are scheduled to be held in February. The funds were sanctioned under the Special Development Fund for Welfare and Developmental Activities scheme for the current fiscal.

The district administration has been directed to take up necessary works on a war-footing and make arrangements to hold the jathara on a grand note. The Collector has been authorised to draw and incur the expenditure for the works taken up in connection with the religious fete.

