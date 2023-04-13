Telangana: Govt school students outscores private school students in IIT-Hyderabad Future Inventors Fair

IIT-Hyderabad launched future inventors fair this year to encourage young minds to exhibit their ideas, exclusively for the school students in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Students of ZPHS Isaipet of Nizamabad district won first prize by making solar cum hand dishwasher in future inventors fair-2023 at IIT-H campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Students from government schools impressed the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) faculty by coming up with more innovative experiments than their private school counterparts.

The IIT-H launched future inventors fair this year to encourage young minds to exhibit their ideas, exclusively for the school students in Telangana. The screening committee received over 190 exhibits and after examination of the videos and descriptions sent by the teachers, the committee selected 22 exhibits and put them on exhibition on IIT-H Campus on Thursday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, screening committee member Prof Deepak John Mathew said that they got an overwhelming response from government schools. He said that the screening committee did not know the school name or students while making selections. He was surprised to see 13 out of 22 experiments by government school students in the exhibition. Interestingly, the government school students were seen explaining in fluent English to the visitors, faculty, and students of IIT-H about their experiments leaving everyone in awe.

Speaking on the occasion Director IIT-H Prof BS Murty said that the students made them realise that they had enough potential on par with anyone to perform at bigger stages. With an aim to provide a platform to all such students, Prof BS Murty said that the IIT-H was organising the future inventors fair. He said that the final five best students will be presented prizes on the occasion of the institute’s 15th foundation day on Friday besides providing them an opportunity to develop prototypes.