Telangana govt to approve DPR on Ramappa temple development soon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Mulugu: The State government will soon approve the detailed project report (DPR) on the comprehensive development of the Ramappa temple and the DPR will in turn be submitted to the union Ministry of Culture and Tourism for its approval, according to the officials.

Tourism & Culture and Archaeology secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania along with Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Smitha S Kumar, District Collector S Krishna Aditya and other officials have visited the Ramappa temple near here on Thursday. After performing a special puja at the temple, the team inspected the development works to be taken up at the temple as the temple was given the UNESCO heritage tag last year.

Later, he attended the first meeting of the Palampet Special Development Authority formed to oversee the development of the Ramappa temple here. He directed the officials concerned to make coordinated efforts for the development of the 13th century Rudreswara Swamy temple and two other Kakatiya era temples, located on the bund of the Ramappa tank- Gollala Gudi and Shiva temple. These two temples are under the ASI’s jurisdiction.

“Following the norms prescribed by the UNESCO, steps must be taken to make the boundaries for the temples at the temple. All the temples under the ASI control, and one more temple at the village should also be developed,” he said. The officials said that they had prepared proposals for about 50 percent of the works at the Ramappa temple. Meanwhile, the special development authority has approved the DPR on the temple development as the State government had been asked to submit a detailed project report (DPR) on the development of the temple as it was selected under Pilgrim Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation ( PRASAD) scheme by the central government.

“The DPR will be submitted to the State government for its approval, and then it will be sent to the union ministry of tourism and culture. It was proposed to take up Rs 70 crore worth works at the temple, but the Centre will only sanction Rs 50 crore under the PRASAD scheme. The remaining Rs 20 crore can be borne by the State government,” an official said, adding that Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will be apprised about the DPR and other details pertaining to the temple at a meeting scheduled for August 1 in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media persons, Sultania said that he had visited the temple along with the ASI officials to study the steps to be taken to develop the amenities in view of the influx of the international tourists to the Ramappa temple. According to the local officials, the tourism department had acquired 37 acres of the land near the Ramappa temple at the village.

“While 10 acres of land parcel has been identified for developing an international standard Interpretation Centre. The site will also host various facilities for the pilgrims such as a large parking area, public amenities, retail shops and an amphitheatre, 27 acres land parcel which shall form a promenade with major landscaping elements,” said another official. Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) Trustee Prof M Pandu Ranga Rao, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and other officials were present.