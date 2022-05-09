Telangana govt to establish fertility centres in 3 tertiary hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:08 AM, Mon - 9 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has decided to establish fertility centres in three tertiary hospitals including Petlaburj maternity hospital, Gandhi Hospital and MGM Warangal.

In a review meeting with senior health officials, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Sunday said that Cath lab and new MRI machine will be available for patients in coming days.

High end surgeries like knee replacement will be taken up across other government hospitals in Telangana, he added.

