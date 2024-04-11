Body of newborn found in Uppal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 11:30 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The body of a newborn baby boy was found on the roadside at Ramanthapur in Uppal on Thursday.

Locals, who noticed the body wrapped in a plastic bag beside the compound wall of Princeton College, informed the Uppal police, who shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

A case was booked and is being investigated. Police suspect the newborn was dumped after his death.

They are verifying the record of recent deliveries registered at nearby hospitals and nursing homes to trace the parents.

Locals informed the police that an unidentified man was seen moving suspiciously carrying something in his hand near the crime spot.