Telangana Govt to notify 1,384 new posts in Residential Educational Institutions

The posts include degree lecturers in Social, BC and Tribal Welfare degree colleges and Physical Education Teachers in the welfare residential educational societies

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 09:00 AM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: After issuing a series of notifications last month, the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions – Recruitment Board (TREI – RB) is now gearing up to notify another 1,384 new posts for recruitment.

The posts include degree lecturers in Social, BC and Tribal Welfare degree colleges and Physical Education Teachers (PETs) in the welfare residential educational societies.

According to sources, the board is likely to notify posts in law, fine arts, and fashion technology and agriculture courses offered by the different welfare residential educational institutions societies. While a court case halted notification for recruitment to the PETs, the board is awaiting service rules for the degree lecturer posts in the professional colleges for issuing notifications.

“The service rules for degree lecturers in agriculture, law, fine arts, and fashion technology courses are being formulated. The notifications are expected to be released in the last week of May or in the first week of June,” sources said. The State government had approved 11,687 posts for recruitment in the welfare residential educational institutions, of which 10,675 are teaching positions being recruited through the TREI–RB. The remaining 1,012 non-teaching posts are being recruited through the Telangana Medical & Health Services Recruitment Board and Telangana State Public Service Commission.

So far, the TRE-RB notified 9,231 teaching posts including lecturers, physical directors, librarians, postgraduate teachers, arts, craft and music teachers, and trained graduate teachers. “As the subjects of the new degree lecturer vacancies are different, the board will not club it with the existing notification issued for recruitment to degree lecturers. Separate notifications will be issued for new degree lecturer vacancies,” sources said.

