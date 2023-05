| Telangana New Chief Nominated For Fisheries Federation

Telangana: New chief nominated for Fisheries Federation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:53 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: The State Government on Tuesday nominated Pittala Ravinder of the Primary Fishermen cooperative Society, Veenavanka (V&M), Karimnagar district as the Chairman of the State Fisheries Cooperative Societies Federation Ltd.

Deeti Mallaiah, Primary Fishermen Cooperative Society, Ramanthapur, Medchal Malkajgiri district as vice chairman.

A government order was issued to this effect on Tuesday.

