Telangana govt to procure maize, announces MSP of Rs 1,962 per quintal

State government has decided to procure maize produced by farmers in the Yasangi season, announces MSP of Rs 1,962 per quintal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Extending support to maize farmers in the State as was done last year, the State government has decided to procure maize produced by farmers in the Yasangi season and announced a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs.1,962 per quintal.

To this effect, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy to set up procurement centres at the earliest.

Maize was cultivated in about 6.50 lakh acres in the State. Among all the districts, the crop was extensively raised in erstwhile Warangal, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Khammam districts and officials are expecting the production to be nearly 17.37 lakh tonnes.

Accordingly, instructions have been issued to officials to initiate measures for setting up procurement centres.