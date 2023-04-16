7,100 paddy procurement centres to be opened in Telangana: Gangula

Gangula Kamalakar said 7,100 paddy procurement centres across the State to procure paddy for the Yasangi season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar examing the moisture content of paddy after inaugurating paddy purchasing center in Karimnagar rural mandal on Sunday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said 7,100 paddy procurement centres across the State to procure paddy for the Yasangi season.

Informing that 2,000 metric tons paddy (worth Rs 15 crore) was already purchased by opening 420 centres, he said the centres were opened 15 days before schedule this year based on instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating procurement centres in Cherlabuthkur and Mugdumpoor of Karimnagar rural mandal on Sunday. Assuring to increase the number of centres if necessary, he said Collectors were also instructed to open centres in areas where they were required.

It was the responsibility of the State government to purchase each and every grain produced by farmers, he said, adding that the procurement centres were equipped to purchase three lakh metric tons of paddy every day.

Officials should monitor that the moisture content of the crop should not cross 17 percent. The amount for the purchased paddy would be deposited in the bank accounts of farmers within the timeframe.

The cultivation of paddy had increased following the completion of Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects, he said.