Telangana govt to spend Rs 230 crore to set up an oil palm factory in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Khammam: The State government would spend Rs 230 crore to set up an oil palm factory on 41 acres of area at Kallurgudem of Vemsoor mandal in Khammam district, informed Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy.

The minister along with MP Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah inspected the site identified for the factory at the village on Monday.

He said the new factory was being established keeping the future needs in mind, though there was an oil palm factory in Aswaraopet in Kothagudem district.

He said that the layout and the task of factory construction was handed over to an experienced company through TS Co-Op Oilseeds Growers Federation. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working to establish food zones in the State

About 1500 acres of land was allotted for establishing food industries in the State and they would provide opportunities for global export. The new oil palm factory would help to promote crop diversification and make agriculture profitable, Niranjan Reddy said.