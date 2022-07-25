Telangana govt urges people to be alert against seasonal diseases and Covid

25 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday has issued an alert urging people to be on alert against the possibility of a surge in seasonal diseases, especially malaria, dengue and even Covid-19, following incessant rains that lashed the entire State in the last fortnight.

Cautioning people on the possibility of rise in cases of malaria, dengue and Covid-19 infections in the coming weeks, State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Monday urged families to take precautionary measures at an individual level.

“We are urging people to observe every Sunday as a dry day. Families must get rid of stagnant fresh water deposits in their homes. Five-years ago, there was a significant outbreak of dengue cases in Telangana and we should all work together to avoid facing such a situation again,” Harish Rao, during a meeting on preparedness on seasonal diseases with District Collectors, said.

Addressing the senior district officials, Harish Rao also urged them to ensure the quality of mid-day meals served in government residential welfare schools is maintained during the ongoing phase of seasonal diseases. The Minister directed the District Collectors to make use of the Food Inspectors and ensure random checks are conducted on the quality of food being served at hostels for children in Government-run residential schools across Telangana.

The Minister acknowledged that at present Telangana is facing the twin threat of seasonal diseases and Covid-19 infections. “While symptoms are not severe, getting infected with Covid-19 on multiple occasions is not good for the overall immunity of the body. That’s why, I urge people of Telangana to make use of the ongoing free drive to administer booster Covid vaccines,” he said.

