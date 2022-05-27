Telangana: Groom drives car and ploughs through marriage procession, one killed

Yadadri Bhongir: In a tragic turn of events, wails and shrieks of agony erupted after a car ploughed through a marriage procession in which people were dancing merrily in Gattuppal village here on Thursday night. The saddest part of it was the death of a teenager who was run over by the car which was driven, incidentally by the groom, police said.

The marriage procession in Gattuppal village started late in the night after the groom Mallesh and the bride reached their village late in the night. The relatives of Mallesh and the villagers were waiting for the marriage party to arrive from Samsthan Narayanpur, where the marriage took place. The marriage party reached Gattuppal at 1 a.m. and soon the ‘baraath’ with a vehicle fitted with a huge sound system and the DJ playing music, began.

As the procession inched its way, the bride and the groom too joined the dancing group for sometime. Meanwhile the car driver too slipped out of the vehicle possibly for refreshments. At this time, the bride and the groom boarded the car and on finding that the driver was not in the car, the groom Mallesh took the wheel. Obviously, he lost control of the car and it ploughed through the dancing groups and stopped only after it hit the tractor fitted with the music system.

A 13-year-old boy Dubbaka Charan Sai died on the spot and three others received serious injuries in the mishap. Chandur police registered a case.

