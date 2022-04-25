Telangana: Group-I recruitment tests to be for 900 marks, no interviews

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:33 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: The recruitment test to the Group-I posts will carry 900 marks. As per GO MS No.55 issued by the State government on Monday, the Group-I services recruitment will be a two-stage process, comprising a preliminary test and a written examination (Main exam).

The preliminary test will carry 150 marks and will be for a duration of two hours. The Main exam consists of General English (qualifying test), Paper-I (General Essay), Paper-II (History, Cultural and Geography), Paper-III (Indian Society, Constitution and Governance), Paper-IV (Economy and Development), Paper-V (Science and Technology and Data Interpretation and Paper-VI (Telangana Movement and State Formation). Each paper will have a total of 150 marks. There will be no interviews.

The preliminary test will be conducted for shortlisting candidates for the written examination. The marks secured in the preliminary test will not be counted for ranking. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main exam would be 50 times to the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone duly following the rule of reservation for community, gender, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Physically Challenged and sports.

The recruitment to the Group-II services will be a single stage with the written examination (objective type) for 600 marks. There will be no interviews. This exam comprises four papers: Paper-I (General Studies and General Abilities), Paper-II (History, Polity and Society), Paper-III (Economy and Development) and Paper-IV (Telangana Movement and State Formation).

Similarly, Group-III services recruitment has one written examination (objective type) for a total of 450 marks. For Group-IV services, the recruitment exam is for 300 marks. In the case of Forest Range Officer posts, the recruitment exam will be for 450 marks. The recruitment to posts of Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer will have a written examination (objective type) for 450 marks.

