Telangana: Gundala waterfall comes alive, goes viral on social media platforms

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:04 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

A view of a waterfall near Gundala village in Tiryani mandal

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: While unpleasant visuals of nature’s fury appeared in newspapers and Television channels, a video clip of picturesque Gundala waterfalls went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday. The sweet sound and sight of water cascading from over 100 feet high is throbbing hearts of internet users.

The scenic and lesser known nature wonder snuggles in the dense forests of remote Gundala village in Tiryani mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. It has rumbled back to life due to incessant rains that lashed several parts of the district for the past few days. Some locals shot the video of the fall and shared it on groups of instant messaging application WhatsApp and popular networking site Facebook.

Pushpala Rama Rao, who worked as Sub-Inspector of Tiryani, then circulated the video on his Facebook wall and WhatsApp groups. A user of Twitter posted the clip on the micro-blogging site, garnering nearly 8,000 views. Many account holders of the site widely shared the video, enquiring accessibility and location of the nature wonder.

Though the fall has ample potential to become a major tourist spot of the district, it has failed to draw attention of the nature aficionados. This can be attributed to poor basic amenities such as road connectivity, accommodation and toilets. A few hardcore nature lovers would tend to visit the spot by trekking treacherous rocky path for over 10 kilometers and wading flooding streams.

One can reach the falls from Rompalli village in Tiryani mandal after arriving at Asifabad by a train or bus. Visitors can locate the hidden jewel from Ootla village in Dandepalli mandal in Mancherial district. They need to cross curvy and dangerous ghats. The spot is located around 300 kilometers from Hyderabad.