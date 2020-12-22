Telangana has developed on all fronts in short span of time: Arvind Kumar

Dr. Gaurav Uppal, Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, explained Telangana’s rich history, its flagship programmes and functioning of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has topped the country on several fronts in a short span of six years since the formation of the State. It made rapid strides in all the sectors, marching towards progress and development, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) said on Tuesday.

Arvind Kumar, who is also the Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD), was participating in a workshop – Know Your 29th State of the Country – organised by the Telangana State Information Centre at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Arvind Kumar, addressing the gathering through virtual mode from his office here, briefed them about the initiatives of the State government, functioning of I&PRD, welfare schemes for journalists and government’s efforts in combating Covid-19.

Later, he interacted with officials representing various State governments.

Dr. Gaurav Uppal, Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, explained Telangana’s rich history, its flagship programmes and functioning of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

He interacted with officials with regard to their role in the national capital. The basic idea of the programme was to unify public relations professionals working for various State governments in Delhi, to raise professional standards, share knowledge, best practices and tackle common problems.

The State Information Officers working in Delhi have embraced diversity that enables different applications through interaction with each other personally and professionally.

I&PR officers representing Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Bihar and Kerala participated in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .