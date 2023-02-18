Death after custodial torture: DGP orders inquiry, transfers Inspector, SI in Medak

The DGP, who ordered the enquiry under the supervision of IG S Chandrashekhar Reddy, also directed Inspector, SI, and two constables of Medak Town Police station, to report to the IG's Office immediately.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin is talking to the family members of Khadeer Khan in Medak on Saturday.

Medak: Director General of Police Anjani Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the death of Khadeer Khan (37), who was allegedly tortured while in custody of the Medak Police.

The DGP, who ordered the enquiry under the supervision of IG S Chandrashekhar Reddy, also directed Inspector Madhu, Sub-inspector Rajashekhar and two constables R Pavan Kumar and Prasanth Kumar of Medak Town Police station, to report to the IG’s Office immediately.

Khadeer Khan used to eke a livelihood by running a petty business in the town. However, a complaint from a woman on chain snatching changed his fate. With the chain snatcher having a close resemblance to Khan, he was taken into custody by Medak Town police on January 29 on charges of chain snatching. Khan was handed over to his wife Siddeshwari on February 2. He was reportedly not in a position to even walk with the police allegedly asking Siddeshwari not to take him to hospital.

However, when his condition turned critical, he was admitted to the Medak Government Hospital on February 8 and was later shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on February 12, where he breathed his last on the night of February 16 while under treatment. His last rites were performed in Medak town on Saturday.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin visited the family on Saturday and later submitted a representation to Medak SP Rohini Priyadarshini seeking action against the culprits in the incident. The MLA also appealed to the SP to support Khan’s family.