Telangana: Health Minister asks authorities to examine backup power systems in all Govt hospitals

The Minister asked the authorities to submit a report and fix responsibility for the lapse if any. He also directed the authorities to take measures to avoid such situations in the future.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 07:19 PM

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over power outages in government hospitals, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha on Wednesday directed health officials to deploy engineers to examine the backup power systems in all the government hospitals in the State.

Rajanarsimha, who reviewed the power situation at MGM Hospital, Warangal, directed Telangana Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation Managing Director to check the functionality of backup power systems of all the government hospitals in the State and if necessary repair or replace non-functioning generator systems.

According to the authorities of MGM Hospital, there was an interruption in the power supply to MGM Hospital on Tuesday evening at 6.15 PM due to VCB (Vacuum circuit breaker )between the main HT lines and MGM power lines. However, the back-up generators at MGM Hospital ensured uninterrupted power supply to the patient care areas, including the Emergency, ICU, Operation Theatres, Specialty & Super specialty Blocks, Patient wards, Maternal and Child Health Wards.

The patients in the Dialysis wing continued their dialysis treatment through battery back-up and by 9 PM, full supply to MGM Hospital was resumed by the NPDCL engineering wing, the authorities informed.

