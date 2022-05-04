Telangana: Health minister promises incentives to medical staff for normal deliveries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Health Minister T Harish Rao addressing the gathering after inaugurating MCH center in Jagtial hospital on Wednesday.

Jagtial: Health Minister T Harish Rao informed that the state government was contemplating to provide incentives to medical staff who perform normal deliveries. ASHA workers, ANMs, doctors and staff nurses would be provided the benefit. The new initiative would be announced after getting approval from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. So far, money has been provided to staff for perfuming C-section operations. Hereafter, that would be stopped. In place of it, incentives would be provided for normal deliveries, the Minister informed while addressing the gathering after inaugurating Mother and Child Health Care center here on Wednesday.

Expressing deep concern over 80 percent C-section operations being reported in Jagtial district, he said that it was not proper to perform deliveries through caesarean operations by following muhurthams (auspicious time) fixed by the pundits. The percentage of C-section deliveries have not been crossed 30 per cent across the world. In Telangana, it was 60 per cent. Surprisingly, 80 per cent caesarean operations were being reported in Jagtial by crossing the state’s average. He wanted the officials to take steps to reduce operations to 50 per cent in the coming six months period.

According to doctors, priests were creating panic among pregnant women in the name of sins and forcing them to spend huge amounts in the name of Shanthi homams and others. Women and children would be infected by diseases through such kinds of superstitions. Women, who underwent caesarean operations, would be infected by diseases within 30 years and could not do hard work. The Minister opined and instructed ASHA workers, doctors, and ANMs to educate women for normal deliveries. Collector and public representatives should take steps to put an end to muhurthams issue by talking with pundits.

Before the formation of Telangana, only 30 per cent deliveries used to take place in government hospitals. The figure scaled up to 56 per cent after launching the KCR kit scheme. There was 26 per cent spurt in deliveries. However, only 44 per cent deliveries were reported in Jagtial. Informing that Amma Vodi vehicles were available, he said that Rs 12,000 were given to lactation women besides KCR kit. However, pregnant women were spending Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in private hospitals.

In united Andhra Pradesh, the then rulers used to sanction medical colleges and doctors to Andhra region only. Only three medical colleges were established in Warangal, Adilabad and Nizamabad in Telangana during the 75 years of AP. However, the number of colleges has been enhanced to 33 within a span of seven years. Earlier, only 700 MBBS seats used to be available in Telangana. The number of seats has scaled to 2,840, he informed and promised to enhance the number of seats to 5,420.

While Ramagundam and Jagtial towns already got medical colleges, Karimnagar and Sircilla would get colleges by the next year. Once the college was sanctioned, 650 bedded hospitals would be established wherein 150 doctors would work. Moreover, students would get medical education. According to the union government’s statistics, Telangana was in third place in providing better treatment in government hospitals. However, Uttar Pradesh from where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were representing, occupied last place.

Talking about AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state, Harish Rao said that congress party, which had ruled the state all these years, failed to establish a medical college and dialysis center in Karimnagar. Kidney patients used to visit either Hyderabad or Warangal since only three dialysis centers were available in Osmania, Gandhi and MGM hospitals. The number of dialysis centers has scaled to 102 from three, he informed and added that centers would be sanctioned to Korutla and Choppadandi in the next one week period.

The number of ICU centers has been increased to 6,000 from 200. Earlier, only six MCH centers were available in the state but the number of centers has increased to 28. Informing that CCTV cameras are going to be established in all PHCs, the Minister said that it would be monitored whether doctors were staying in hospitals from 9 am to 4 pm and providing treatment and medications to patients.

Besides organizing meetings with ASHA workers every month, activities of Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy and Collectors would be monitored, he informed. Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, Peddapalli MP Venkaesh Netha, MLAs Sanjay Kumar, Sunke Ravishankar and others were present. Earlier in the morning, the Health Minister along with his wife visited Kondagattu and performed special pujas in Anjaneya Swamy temple.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .