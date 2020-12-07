Telangana High Court adjourns pleas on Centre’s maize policy

Sriven Marketing and others questioned the decision of the government in permitting corn to be imported without a user-only licence.

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy on Monday adjourned a batch of about 11 cases on the Centre’s policy on the import of the maize corn to December 30. Sriven Marketing and others questioned the decision of the government in permitting corn to be imported without a user-only licence. Public interest litigation cases were also filed against the inaction of the government and complaining about different departments taking opposite stands.

No interim relief for GS Oils’ Ajay Makhani

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the High Court on Monday dismissed a writ plea filed by Ajay Makhani of GS Oils to quash a lookout circular issued against him restraining him from travelling abroad.

He contended that he had to solemnise his daughter’s marriage in London and has already booked his return ticket for December 18. The court, denying the interim relief, held that as the petitioner had defrauded banks of hundreds of crores, he cannot be allowed to travel abroad. The court also said since his other family members were at liberty to travel abroad, the ceremony can be solemnised even in the petitioner’s absence. Justice Kodandaram said protecting the interests of the depositors and the banks would be of paramount importance.

Notices issued in medical negligence case

Justice Naveen Rao of the High Court on Monday ordered notices to the concerned in a writ plea dealing with medical negligence.

The petitioner, Dr Safinaz Fatima, sought records relating to the death of her daughter Ms Zeba Fatima on March 17 and subsequent investigation. The petitioner booked an Apollo ambulance for taking her daughter to Apollo Hospital-Jubilee Hills. The ambulance staff diagnosed her as hypovolemic and gave her some medication before handing her over to the emergency department of the hospital.

The petitioner last saw her daughter in the ICU on March 24, and on March 28, Zeba’s body was handed over to her mother. She contended that her daughter was buried in a less than 4-foot pit and apprehended that all organs from the body were removed. She further alleged that the police were in connivance with the hospital authorities as they were not taking any action despite her filing a complaint with the Station House Officer-Panjagutta. The judge adjourned the matter by three weeks.

