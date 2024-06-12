Telangana High Court directives: TSPSC horizontal reservation & TSRTC rental dues

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to follow the principles of horizontal reservations for special reservation candidates i.e., persons with disabilities (physically and mentally handicapped persons) in the Group -I examination, without embarking any roster points for them.

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court was dealing with a writ plea filed by Arun Reddy and otheres challenging the action of the TSPSC in treating the special reservations as vertical reservations instead of Horizontal reservation pursuant to the Group – I exam notification issued on 19.02.2024.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that as per various Supreme Court judgements special reservations were treated as horizontal but not the vertical reservations. He therefore contended that the actions of TSPSC are contrary to law.

The counsel informed Court that Group-I prelims examination has already been conducted. Observing the same, the judge issued directions to ensure reservations are implemented in accordance with law and granted the TSPSC time to submit its response through counter.

Justice S Nanda of the Telangana High court on Wednesday directed notices to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Vice chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC, The Regional Manager, and Depot Manager in a matter pertaining to demand for payment of rental dues and opening of free toilets at Miryalguda Depot.

The Judge was dealing with a Writ plea filed by Safai Karmachari Sangam, represented by its president Bahuth Amit Kumar challenging the notice dated 30/04/2024 issued by Depot manager.

The notice demanded payment of Rental dues of about Rs 14 lakhs within 3 days from the receipt of the notice. It is the case of the petitioners that despite a circular and stay by the Hon’ble High Court the petitioners were forced to pay the dues.

The petitioners also pointed that the respondents warned them that, in the event of failing to pay the dues the respondents will be submit a report to the regional office for termination of the license including the license for the facility in modern toilet at Miryalaguda Depot.

The petitioner sought direction to set a side the notice issue by the Depot manager and to waive the license fee from Nov 2023 to till date. The Judge considering the said submissions directed issuance of notices and adjourned the case to June 27 for the response of the TSRTC.