Govt. mulling to engage women SHGs to run hire buses in TSRTC

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 June 2024, 09:58 PM

Khammam: The State government is mulling to engage members of women self-help groups in running hire buses, informed deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

He said that it was being planned to provide loans to women SHGs to help them to buy buses and operate them in TSRTC. The government’s aim was to develop women economically.

It works for the economic development of the weaker sections, which constitute 92 percent of the population. It was also being planned to reduce the interest rates on the debts of RTC.

The government was paying more than Rs.300 crore every month to the RTC to reimburse zero tickets issued as part of free travel to women. A survey was also being conducted to see the need for buses on specific routes.

On Wednesday evening, Vikramarka traveled in an RTC bus from Khammam old bus stand to Jagannadhapuram in Bonakal mandal and interacted with the passengers.

Women passengers told him that due to free bus rides money was being saved and there was some financial relief’.

The deputy Chief Minister said that implementation of free travel for women in the State was contributing to the strengthening and expansion of RTC and more than 300 new buses have been purchased to meet the passenger rush in the buses, he said.