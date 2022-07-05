Telangana High Court directs supply of Sirpurkar Commission Report to State

Published Date - 08:07 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda on Tuesday directed the High Court Registry to ensure that the complete set of Sirpurkar Commission Report be made available to the Advocate General.

The Apex Court had earlier set up the Commission to investigate and report the encounter killing of four accused persons in the Disha rape case. In November 2019, a veterinary doctor was raped and murdered. The commission submitted its report to the Apex Court that encounter by the police officials involved of the accused was staged. Accordingly, the Apex Court transferred the case back to the High Court. When the matter came up for hearing, the Advocate General sought copy of the Sirpurkar Commission Report. The panel further directed the Registry to submit the oral representations of Amicus Curiae senior counsel D Prakash Reddy. The panel will continue to hear the matter on August 5.

PIL on Ashoorkhana dismissed

The same panel disposed of taken up PIL relating to the illegal encroachments and demolition of religious heritage building at Ashoor Khana Peerla Chavadi (Niyaz Khanna).

The panel was dealing with a letter addressed to it by Syed Azgar Hussain. He contended that the ownership of the building was misrepresented. The Amicus Curiae appointed by the court, Imran Khan in his report stated that the structure was not a heritage structure and the same was registered as a Wakf property. The Assistant Solicitor General also informed the court that the property in question was not a heritage property. The counsel appearing for the Nizam Trust and Azakhana Zehra Trust requested the court that they should be entitled to carry out the repairing and renovation of the same. The panel while granting liberty to the petitioner to avail the remedy before appropriate forum dismissed the petition.