Telangana High Court extends status quo on MLC appointments

8 February 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday extended the status quo order on the notification issued for appointing M Kondadaram Reddy and Ameer Ali Khan as MLCs under the Governor’s quota dealing with writ petitions filed by Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana.

It may be recalled that the bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukant on January 30 ordered status quo on the notification as the petitioners challenged the Governor’s decision in rejecting the recommendation of the previous Government in the appointment of MLCs.

Aditya Sondhi, Senior Counsel representing Dasoju Sravan, contended that there were malafide intentions involved in the Governor`s decision in rejecting the recommendations of the previous government. The senior counsel highlighted that the names of the petitioners were forwarded in July 2023 for which the Governor was silent and rejected the names on September 19 2023, just before the election schedule was to be released. Whereas the Governor surprisingly approved the names of Kodandaram and Ameer Ali Khan just two days after the present government sent the file on January 25.

Mayur Reddy, Senior counsel appearing for K. Satyanarayana, pointed that the rejection orders of the Governor in relation to the two petitioners were cyclostyled without changing a letter or a symbol. On the other hand, Advocate General A. Sudharshan Reddy contended that the present government had the authority to cancel the recommendations for MLCs made by the previous government. Senior Counsel S. Ashok Anand Kumar, appearing for the Secretary to the Governor, submitted that the Governor’s discretionary powers would be given on two facets i.e., on advice of the Council of the Ministers and on its own discretionary. The decision of the governor cannot be challenged as they have protection under the Constitution of India, the senior counsel said.

The bench, heard the arguments at length and held that the status quo shall be maintained till the final outcome of the Writ Petition.