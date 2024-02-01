Telangana High Court seeks report on death sentence given to wife killer

The accused, Imran UI Haq, was convicted by court for murdering his wife by stabbing in her neck with a pair of scissors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 09:11 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday granted two weeks time to the State to submit a report on the death sentence given by Nampally Criminal Court to Imran UI Haq. A division bench comprising Justice K Lakshman and P Sree Sudha was dealing with a Reference proceedings filed by Police of Bhavani Nagar, Hyderabad for confirmation of the death sentence awarded against accused Imran UI Haq on January 18, 2024 for the offences under 302 and 498A of IPC.

The accused was convicted for murdering his wife by stabbing in her neck with a pair of scissors. The IV Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge in its order held that the death sentence shall not be executed until it is confirmed by the High Court. Accordingly, the bench admitted the matter and adjourned it to February 15 for perusing detailed report.’

Order on ‘Vyuham’ release reserved

Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved orders on political film ‘Vyuham’. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti were dealing with writ appeals filed by producer and director of the film challenging the single judge order. The counsel representing Telugu Desam Party (TDP) contended that the movie depicted Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh based on some key political moments in the life of Chie Minsiter Jaganmohan Reddy. He further argued that the film was deliberately designed to benefit the YSRCP politically before the elections. When they sought reasons for U certification to the film, the counsel representing producers raised objections that it was not appropriate to seek reasons when a U certification was issued and the reasons would have to be given only when the Censor Board Revision Committee issued the A or U certificate to the film. After hearing both sides at length from past three days the bench reserved the case for orders.

Inspector seeks anticipatory bail

B Durga Rao, the Inspector of police, Panjagutta who was suspended and accused of helping former former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir’s son Raheel Aamir approached Telangana High Court in a anticipatory bail application. The police officer was accused of favouring the prime accused at the behest of Nizambad Police inspector, who is also accused in the case. Offences under various sections of IPC, Motor Vehicle Act and prevention of damage to public property, Act were registered. Durga Rao contended that only because of the media pressure and political influence he was implicated as Accused even before investigation. The case may be taken up in the next two working days of court.