Telangana High Court issues notice to cop in dowry case

The action follows a contempt petition filed by Goli Rashmita, who alleged that she was unlawfully detained and coerced into settling a dowry case against her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 11:13 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hayathnagar Police Station in a contempt case concerning the investigation of offenses under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The action follows a contempt petition filed by Goli Rashmita, who alleged that she was unlawfully detained and coerced into settling a dowry case against her. During the hearing, Rashmita contended that the SHO and other officials were in breach of a previous court order. Earlier, Justice Reddy had directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the dowry complaint filed by Rashmita and instructed that she should not be pressured into a settlement or compromise. Rashmita claimed that despite these clear directives, the SHO failed to comply with the court’s orders, thus constituting contempt of court. The High Court has now ordered the SHO to respond to the contempt allegations and has scheduled the case for further proceedings.