Telangana High Court judge Justice P Keshava Rao passes away

Hyderabad: Justice P Keshava Rao, sitting judge of Telangana High Court passed away in the wee hours on Monday. He was 61.
Justice Rao is said to be undergoing treatment for a serious ailment at a private hospital for past few weeks. He has been serving as judge in the High Court since 2017.
The mortal remains of Justice Keshava Rao would be kept at his residence in Habsiguda till 2 p.m. Later, the funeral will be held at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao mourned the death of Justice P Kesava Rao and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. He recalled the legal services rendered by Justice Rao to the poor as a Judge.
