Telangana High Court sets aside 2018 election results of Gadwal, declares Aruna as MLA

The Telangana High Court on Thursday declared the election of BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy from Gadwal constituency as invalid and declared DK Aruna as the MLA.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Justice T Vinod Kumar passed the verdict in an election petition filed by Aruna. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Aruna had contested on a Congress ticket and lost to Krishna Mohan Reddy by about 30,000 votes. However, the court finding that the election affidavit submitted by Krishna Mohan Reddy was false, declared his election as invalid in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs.3 lakh on Krishna Mohan Reddy and also issued directions for paying Rs. 50,000 to Aruna.

Aruna quit the Congress and joined the BJP after losing the elections in 2018.