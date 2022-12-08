Horticultural University holds sports and cultural meet in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University Vice Chancellor Dr. B Neeraja Prabhakar said Yoga, meditation and sports should be part of regular academic curricula in the colleges.

Inaugurating the second inter-college sports, games, cultural and literary meet at College of Horticulture here on Thursday, Neeraja Prabhakar said sports build greater confidence, self-esteem and give a healthy body in addition to promoting positive outlooks on life. The university was committed to provide the best nurturing atmosphere for students to strive and achieve their goals, and promote overall development of students, the VC said.

A total of 38 sports, 15 cultural and four literary events were being organized as part of the three-day event in which 57 men and 67 women participants from various Colleges of Horticulture under State Horticultural University are taking part.

Neeraja Prabhakar said the All India Agricultural Universities Agri Unifest would be held at University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, from the third week of January, 2023 and Agri-Sports meet at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Haryana in February, 2023.