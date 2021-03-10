Telangana: IAS, IPS officers promoted

29 IAS officers who were promoted retained in their same posts

Hyderabad: The State government here on Wednesday promoted 29 IAS officers and nine IPS officers.

The IAS officers, who got promotions include: Shashank Goel, Sunil Sharma, Rajat Kumar, Gaurav Uppal, K Manicka Raj, M Champalal, M Dana Kishore, B Janardhan Reddy, P Venkata Rami Reddy, A Sridevasena, Sweta Mohanty, Patil Prashant Jeevan, Killu Sivakumar Naidu, K Ilambarithi, Badhavath Santhosh, Muzammil Khan, Mikkilineni Manu Choudary, Ila Tripathi, Rahul Sharma, Rajarshi Shah, Prateek Jain, Mogili Sneha Latha, Venkatesh Dhotre, Santhosh BM, D Krishna Bhaskar, Alagu Varsini VS, Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu, RV Karnan and Korra Lakshmi. These IAS officers were retained in their same posts.

Meanwhile, the State government promoted nine IPS officers. The IPS officers include Charu Sinha, Anil Kumar, VC Sajjanar, Tafseer Iqubal, Shahnawaz Quasim, Rajesh Chandra, Pothuraju Sai Chaitanya, Sharat Chandra Pawar and Vikram Jeet Duggal.

