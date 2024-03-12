Telangana: IDBI Bank presents two electric buggies to ICRISAT

This initiative comes on the heels of the installation of solar panels on key buildings within the campus, including the renowned ICRISAT Genebank
Sangareddy: IDBI Bank has gifted two electric buggies to the International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) to support the institute’s commitment to environmental sustainability. This initiative comes on the heels of the installation of solar panels on key buildings within the campus, including the renowned ICRISAT Genebank. IDBI Bank Zonal Head, Sharath Kamath presented the electric buggies to the Director General of ICRISAT, Dr Jacqueline Hughes.