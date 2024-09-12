Telangana: IG transfers SI on corruption charges in Nalgonda

This move was followed based on a report received from the Nalgonda Superintendent of Police on the sub inspector who was facing allegations of corruption

Representational Image

Nalgonda: Multizone II IG, V. Satyanarayana on Thursday ordered the transfer of Miryalaguda Rural sub inspector K. Naresh to the Zone Office.

The transfer order mandates that SI K. Naresh report to the Zone Office immediately. IG, Satyanarayana has confirmed that disciplinary action would be initiated against the sub inspector.