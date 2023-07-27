Telangana: Incessant downpour wreaks havoc in Warangal

Normal life is extremely affected in erstwhile Warangal district with torrential rains reported from different parts of Mulug, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Warangal districts.=

Published Date - 07:44 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Incessant downpour wreaks havoc in Warangal

Warangal: Several areas of the erstwhile Warangal district experienced heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from 8:30 am on Wednesday until 6 am on Thursday. The continuous downpour has had severe repercussions on normal life and power supply across many parts of the district, with many streams and rivers overflowing and posing a significant threat.

While the majority of the tanks have reached their brim, some others are overflowing from the weirs. The situation has raised concerns about potential damage to the tanks and the road network.

As per official reports, the village of Regonda in Bhupalpally district recorded the highest rainfall in the State, with a staggering 44.43 cm. Chityal, also located in the same district, was at the second spot with 43.40 cm of rainfall, while Chelpur from the same district recorded 39.40 cm.

Among the most affected are the residents living in low-lying areas under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, who are grappling with the aftermath of the severe rainfall. Local authorities are working round the clock to provide relief and assistance to those affected and minimize further damage.

The district administrations and emergency services are on high alert to deal with any emergency situations that may arise due to the ongoing heavy rainfall. Residents have been urged to exercise caution.

As severe torrential downpour is currently impacting and affecting the entire East and North Telangana region, flash floods were likely to happen in various areas. The Godavari River is also on the verge of crossing the danger mark for this time. Residents in Warangal, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem were advised to be extremely vigilant as floods were expected in these regions.