Telangana Floods: 80 tourists stranded near Mutyaladhara waterfalls in Mulug rescued

Tourists who were stranded at the Mutyaladhara waterfalls in Mulug district were rescued by police, DRF and NDRF personnel. Aboiut 80 tourists were stranded due to torrential rains in the district.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 08:19 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Rescue muthyalavagu

Mulugu: A group of 80 tourists, who were stranded near the Mutyaladhara waterfalls in Venkatapuram (Nugur) Mandal in the district, were rescued in the wee hours of Thursday by the police.

The tourists, who were from Khammam, Hanumakonda, Karimnagar and Warangal, were on an adventurous journey to witness the waterfall. However, their excursion turned into a gripping tale of survival when they found themselves trapped on the return journey due to the sudden surge of the stream.

As night fell, the stranded tourists panicked. They called emergency services and were put in touch with Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaush Alam. Responding to the call, Alam immediately alerted the district disaster response force (DRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the local police.

A team of 50 personnel from the DRF, NDRF, and the police braved the darkness and the rising waters to rescue the tourists. They searched the area throughout the night and were eventually able to locate and rescue all 80 tourists. No one was injured in the incident. However, one person did require medical attention. The rescued tourists were provided with food and medical assistance.

The mission was a success, credited to the efforts of SP Alam, Eturnagaram ASP Sirishetty Sankeerth, Venkatapuram CI Kumar, SI Koppula Tirupati Rao, and the Disaster Response Force and NDRF teams.

The SP has cautioned the public against venturing into prohibited areas during heavy rains, emphasizing the risk it poses. As a precautionary measure, he urged everyone to refrain from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary during such adverse weather conditions.