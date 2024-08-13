Telangana insists on Krishna water sharing on 50:50 ratio from 2024-25

Submitting its counter to the Statement of Case (SOC) filed by the Andhra Pradesh before the Tribunal, Telangana contended that formulation of an operational protocol for distribution of water can be thought of only after determination of the State-wise and project-wise shares

Hyderabad: The State has requested the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal (KWDT -II) to issue orders for utilisation of waters available in the basin by both the Telugu States in the ratio of 50:50 with effect from the water year 2024-25 pending final decision.

Submitting its counter to the Statement of Case (SOC) filed by the Andhra Pradesh before the Tribunal, Telangana contended that formulation of an operational protocol for distribution of water can be thought of only after determination of the State-wise and project-wise shares. Hence the State-wise and project-wise shares of each State shall be determined first.

Thereafter, an effective operational protocol can be developed either by an independent agency or otherwise only after completion of the mandatory finalisation of allocations. But ad-hoc water sharing arrangement in the ratio of 66:34 is meant only for one year. Until the Tribunal came out with its final verdict, the State has pressed for utilisation of the available waters in 50:50 ratio with immediate effect.

Pursuant to its request, Telangana, by its letter dated May 13, 2023 wanted a meeting of the Apex Council to be convened to resolve the issue.

The government of India, in response vide letter dated October 20, 2023, stated that this issue relating to water sharing is pending with the Tribunal.

The State also wanted the water available due to diversion of the Godavari waters to Krishna to be permitted to be exclusively utilised by Telangana as this water has to be utilised in the in-basin projects upstream of Nagarjuna Sagar as per the agreement between the riparian States signed on August 4, 1978.

No handing over of projects to KRMB

As per the ad hoc arrangement, Telangana has been receiving 299 TMC as against 512 TMC by Andhra Pradesh. The KWDT-II is actively involved in resolving disputes between the two States. As per the statements of both States presented before the tribunal, Telangana has staked claim for 954.9 TMC and Andhra Pradesh had sought 1144 TMC.

The water release is regulated by a committee consisting of Chief Engineers from both States and a Member-Secretary from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The State had clarified that the question of handing over of projects does not arise at this point of time.

The Centre has notified the jurisdiction of KRMB as per Section 87(1) of AP Reorganisation Action, 2014.

But the KRMB has to regulate the river water sharing and distribution as per an award. Presently there is no award in place dividing the water between the two successor states.