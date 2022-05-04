| Telangana Inter Exams No Entry For Students Even If Late By One Minute

Telangana Inter exams: No entry for students even if late by one minute

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations starting May 6 will not be allowed into the centres even if they are late by a minute. Candidates will be permitted into centres half-an-hour prior to the commencement of the examinations that are scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon.

The first-year exams will commence with part-II (second language paper-I) on May 6 and second year exams will begin with part-II (second language paper-II) the following day. The exams concludes on May 24.

A total of 9,07,393 including 4,42,767 second year and 4,64,626 first-year students have registered to appear for the exams. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the examinations. Towards this, as many as 1,443 centres have been established across the State and 25,513 invigilators have been appointed. Similarly, 75 flying squads and 150 sitting squads have been constituted to oversee the conduct of the exams.

In view of the summer conditions, the Board has arranged clean and safe drinking water, tents and medical kits at every centre besides making arrangements for additional RTC bus services before and after exams for the convenience of students.

To help students beat exam stress or fear, the Board has also arranged clinical psychologists’ services who can be contacted on the toll free number 18005999333 round the clock.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .